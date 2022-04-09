Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.46

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.46 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28), with a volume of 526,498 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.82. The company has a market cap of £35.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.