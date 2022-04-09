Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 234.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MESA. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 487,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

