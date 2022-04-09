Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 204,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,614,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 91,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

