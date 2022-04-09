Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,814,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,268,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

