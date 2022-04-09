Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,993. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.56. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

