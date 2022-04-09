Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
