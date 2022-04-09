Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MREO stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

