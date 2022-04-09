Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00269557 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00655167 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

