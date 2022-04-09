Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09.
About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.