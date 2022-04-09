Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Mediaset Espana Comunicacion alerts:

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.