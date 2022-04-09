MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to post sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.02 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,443. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

