MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Buys $14,964,704.76 in Stock

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,117,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MDVL opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.96. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MedAvail by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MedAvail by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

