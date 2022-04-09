MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Up 3.2%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.12. 12,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 41,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
