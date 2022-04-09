MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

NASDAQ:MDXH opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

