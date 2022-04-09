MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Down 1.8%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.68 and last traded at C$9.72. Approximately 80,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 228,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 486.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

