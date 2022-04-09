McBride (LON:MCB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.80

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.80 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.48), with a volume of 245789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.20 ($0.51).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £64.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 23,717 shares of McBride stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.14 ($13,063.79).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

