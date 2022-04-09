Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.36

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $990.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.