Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.36

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.