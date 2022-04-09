Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Match Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,757. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

