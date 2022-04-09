MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $81.26

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $78.98. MasTec shares last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.
MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
