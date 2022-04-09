MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Down to $81.26

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.26, but opened at $78.98. MasTec shares last traded at $79.51, with a volume of 1,320 shares trading hands.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

