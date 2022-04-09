Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

