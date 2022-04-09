Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

