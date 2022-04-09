Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

MRO stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

