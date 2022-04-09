ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.66 on Thursday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ManTech International by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

