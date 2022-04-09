ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter worth $304,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company had a trading volume of 369,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

