Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 3,952,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,565,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.94. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

