Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 242.30 ($3.18).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 240.20 ($3.15) on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

Man Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.