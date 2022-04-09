Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Trading Down 0.4%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.71. 8,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 10,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

