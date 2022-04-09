Magna International’s (MG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.95.

TSE MG opened at C$77.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.5500009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

