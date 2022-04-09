MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

