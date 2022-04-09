Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.61

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 163089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Get Lyft alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.