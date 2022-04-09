LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

