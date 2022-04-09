Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several brokerages have commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,762. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

