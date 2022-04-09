Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 3,560,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

