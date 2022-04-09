Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head to Head Review

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Location Based Technologies and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextNav $760,000.00 926.62 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

Location Based Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares Location Based Technologies and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Location Based Technologies and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.10%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Summary

Location Based Technologies beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

