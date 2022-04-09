Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 38.3% Over Last Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $472,497.80 and $169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 164.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,385,646 coins and its circulating supply is 23,310,219 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.