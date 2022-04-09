Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $108.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBLCF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

