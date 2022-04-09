Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,562,840.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

