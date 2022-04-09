LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.57.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 34.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

