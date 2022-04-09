Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

LAC opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

