Litecoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.07 or 0.00263659 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.85 billion and $545.79 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001354 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,032,344 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

