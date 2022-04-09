Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 4,365.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.