Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.