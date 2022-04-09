Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of LSPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.