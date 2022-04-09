Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

LSPD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

