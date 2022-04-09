Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LCUT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $265.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.97 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

