Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after buying an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,190,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 1,157,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 896,158 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

