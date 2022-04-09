Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $19,890,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

