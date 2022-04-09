Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

