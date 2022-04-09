Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Up 1.6%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.81 ($0.08).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.11.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.