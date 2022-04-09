Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LII traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,822. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.24 and a 200-day moving average of $292.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

