Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.87.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

