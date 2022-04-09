Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Laureate Education posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Laureate Education by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,828,000 after acquiring an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after acquiring an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

